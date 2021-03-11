LIKE A HOUSE ON FIRE movie

LIKE A HOUSE ON FIRE movie - Official trailer - Plot synopsis: Dara returns home to reconnect with her husband and her young daughter, whom she left two years earlier.

When she arrives, she discovers that a woman who is seven months pregnant has taken her place and that her daughter no longer recognizes her.

LIKE A HOUSE ON FIRE tells the story of a woman’s struggle to regain the life she left behind.

A film by Jesse Noah Klein Starring Sarah Sutherland, Jared Abrahamson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Amanda Brugel, Hubert Lenoir.