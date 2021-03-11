March 10 6 p.m. sports: Season ends for ECU basketball

East carolina's baseball team back in action today..

The 9th ranked pirates are putting their 10 game winning streak on the line against charlotte..

The pirates usual friday starter evan kruzynski not playing because of a leg injury..

-#14 jakeagnos the e-c-u basketball team took on top seed smu in the american athletic conference quarterfinals..

Semi ojeleye scored a career-high 36 points and no.

12 smu held off east carolina 81-77 friday in the quarterfinals of the american athletic conference tournament.

The conference's player of the year hit 12 of his 19 shots and pulled down 12 rebounds, giving him his fifth double-double this season.

Kentrell barkley, who has been battling tendinitis in his left knee, had 22 of his 24 points in the second half to lead east carolina, which rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit to tie the game.

Caleb white had 17 points and elijah hughes added 15 for the pirates .ojeleye had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, when the mustangs led by as many as 24 points.

But the pirates outscored smu 56-38 in the second half.

They trailed 63-45 with 7 minutes left before making their run.<> pirates finish 15-18... we will now wait on word of jeff lebo's health and status sec tournament quarterfinals... former northside high star edrice adebayo and his kentucky wildcats in action against georgia..

-#3 edriceadebayo alley oop... 13 points 10 rebouds... bamadebayo and wildcats win 71-60 the a-c-c tournament is down to its semi-finals... duke and north carolina will meet in the first game... and it will be the rivals second game against each other in the last 7 days... but their first in the tournament since 2011... ariel epstein is in new york getting us ready... tonight's the semi fnials of the acc tournament and itll be duke and north carolina facing off... north carolina won the last meeting in chapel hill but duke won the first time out in durham... the players are ready for game three of this series...the game tips off at 7:00 tonight well have highlights and hear from the players after the game... for now from brooklyn, ariel epstein newschannel 12.

Something to note..

Duke is the 3