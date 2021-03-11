Former teachers, coaches remember Deputy Bartlett

Spoke with some of his former coaches today.

Hannah, what did they have to say about curtis?

Jean - they had nothing but good things to say about curtis.

From his athletic ability to his intelligence, to just who he was as a person.

They said curtis even taught them a thing or two.

A galax high school grad, curtis bartlett didn't just learn from his coaches, but he also taught them.

"he set a legacy that if we all, we could try to follow.

That's about helping people and being the best that you can be.

That's all you could ever do."

He played basketball and football, and had a love for music.

He was a role model and a friend to all.

They say he didn't know a stranger.

"he was a blessing to our community and always someone that everyone was looking up to."

Even in high school, he was putting others first.

They say he never changed who he was.

"whatever he said was the way it was.

He was a christian.

You could always depend on him.

There was never a time that you had to worry whether curtis would be there."

His coaches say there wasn't a day that he wasn't joking around, making people laugh.

"he's gonna be missed so much.

It's just hard to believe because people like that they just go through the world and they make it better.

It's a brighter place when he's around."

His coaches kept stressing how he will be so missed because of how involved he was in this community.

Jean - they all say they'll miss his smile the most.

Bartlett didn't just influence the