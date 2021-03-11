Gov. Cuomo calls for RG&E Investigation

Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for an investigation into RG&E after tens of thousands of people were left without power for days following Wednesday's windy storm.

Continuing coverage now -- of the storm cleanup in western new york, where tens of thousands of people were left without power for days.

The governor is now calling for an investigation of power company r-g & e, saying they didn't do enough to prepare.

Governor cuomo: "utility companies get paid when every month a homeowner pays their utility bill homeonwers right to expect that that utility company is performing it's job.

What we have here is a severe windstorm and it is not something that is so extraordinary that it shouldn't have been contemplated."

Tonight, the company is offering this response: "thousands of men and women from our company and throughout the northeast are working around the clock, and they will keep working until we have restored service to all of our customers.

We welcome any additional assistance governor cuomo is able to secure for this effort."

Tammy: more than 40- thousand people still don't have power, following wednesday's storm.

Both the governor and senator charles schumer visited rochester today to survey the cleanup efforts.