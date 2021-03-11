Small crowd turns out for St. Patrick's parade

A smaller crowd than normal turned out for this year's St.

Knew this cold spell was coming - and that did have a major impact on turnout at the syracuse st.

Patrick's parade this year.

Despite some pressure to cancel because of the weather, the show went on as scheduled.

Newschannel 9's sean martinelli tagged along with a hearty crowd, determined to march on.

Sean: on their first trip to the syracuse st patrick's parade rachel caldas, first time at st.

Patrick's parade: "and it's sort of funny, because it's so cold.

And we have the whole place to ourselves.

So it's like a private show " sean a prime view and nothing less for this group from boston, barcelona, and germany... all here as part of a student exchange program.

Sophia latca, first time at st.

Patrick's parade: "it's fun.

Everyone's having fun.

It's loud.

But it's pretty cold though sean host mom miriam garrow rarely misses the parade and wouldn't let that cold stop her this year.

Miriam garrow: "it's a great experience.

People coming out in this brutal cold.

It's hard core.

We love it."

Sean she says this is a syracuse tradition, the girls just had to see.

Sot full miriam garrow: "they don't have anything like this at home, so it's a completely new concept."

Sean and the experience seems to have lived up to the hype.

Rachel caldas, first time at st.

Patrick's parade : "i heard last week was 60 degrees.

So i was kind of hoping for that.

But it makes it all the more memorable."

Sean memories that will fade away only as quickly as the frostbite.

In syracuse, sean martinelli, newschannel nine.

