A surprise St. Patrick's Parade proposal!

>> oh, look at this i think we have a proposal.

>> tim fox is along the parade route.

Come on in, tim.

>> >> will you marry me?

[ cheers and applause ] [ cheers and applause ] this is ryan golardo and nicky albrigo and she just got the surprise of her life.

Congratulation, ryan.

You have been planning this for a while.

>> yes.

About three weeks we've been planning this, and it has been so hard to not tell her or anything.

>> i did not want to come the parade.

>> she had no idea.

>> i'm like, it is too cold.

I don't want to be there.

>> you had no idea this was coming.

>> none.

>> >> and you said yes.

>> yes!

Of course!

>> talk a little bit, how long have you guys known each other?

>> almost five years now.

>> and you hit it off right away.

>> right away.

Yes.

>> i have been planning this for a while.

As soon as i met her, i knew she was the one.

>> oh, my god.

>> congratulations.

We hope you're very happy.

Come back next year as man and wife.

>> we will.

>> thank you, congratulations.

