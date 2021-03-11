Free workshops to learn about Social Security

Financial expert Joe LaTour: When is the best time to file for Social Security benefit?
MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 1) - February 8, 2017
WCBI
Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 1).
Financial expert Joe LaTour: When is the best time to file for Social Security benefit?
Welcome back.
We are here with joe latour.
With latour advisory group.
He is a financial advisor-- who specializes in social security and retirement income planning.
Thanks for joining us, joe.
I asked on fb, the questions viewers had for you-- a couple teachers asking about how it works for them?
At what age should people start getting educated on social security?-- when is best time to file?
Can i file for it at 62, continue working, and have double income?
Is the trust fund going broke?
Free workshops coming up.
When we come back... we'll have another live report
Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 1).
5 am october 3