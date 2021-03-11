1 dead in crash involving Medic West Ambulance

The hospital when the collision occured.

((paul joncich)) let's get right to brittany edney... she's live at the scene near flamingo and pecos with what we know about the crash right now..

Brittany?

((brittany edney)) >> investigators and first responders are still here on scene trying to figure out what exactly happened tonight and who is at fault for the crash.

We do know one person is dead after an ambulance which was en route to a hospital was involved in the crash.

Metro says a medicwest ambulance collided with another car at the flamingo/south pecos intersection around 7-30 tonight.

The patient who was being transported has died-- we're still waiting to hear wether or not it was from injuries that person was suffering from or if it was due to this accident.

The front of the car is smashed in and there's glass scattered all across the intersection... there doesn't seem to be a lot of noticable damage to the ambulance.

We're still waiting to hear from police how the medicwest employees are doing and if the driver and any possible passengers from the car were hurt.

((brittany edney)) >> someone i spoke with who was in the shopping center just beyond the intersection tells me she heard screeching tires,a loud boom & when she came upon the scene thought ambulance was just responding to an accident..

She says she was shocked to learn the ambulance was actually involved in it.

Metro does tells us that at the time of the crash, the ambulance did have its lights and siren on.

Reporting live, brittany edney, 8 news now.

