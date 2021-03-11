Man arrested for attempted murder in Ponderosa Inn stabbing

A redding man has been arrested for stabbing a motel manager multiple times in the head and abdomen.

Now this happened last night... ernest lechuga was reportedly staying at the ponderosa inn with his girlfriend.

Police say management asked the pair to leave after ongoing disturbances.

And wittnesses say -- lechuga's girlfriend told the managers ernest had assaulted her.

Manager christopher aguilar and two others -- physically forced lechuga to leave... but he quickly returned.

Police say aguilar contronted lechuga about being on the property... and that's when lechuga grabbed a knife and chased him into the parking lot.

Police say aguilar tripped, lechuga climbed on top of him and started stabbing aguilar in the head and abdomen.

Lechuga then reportedly fled to south city park... where he tried to hide among a large group of transients.

But police successfully found -- and arrested him -- he's booked at the shasta county jail.

Aguilar, the manager, is in stable condition.