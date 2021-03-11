Highland Mother and Widow Embraces Help from Little Miracles

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) A widow and mother of five boys has found new reasons to smile after a foundation helped to give her home a well-deserved makeover.

A highland woman has a new lease on life tonight after a foundation called little miracles gave her a home makeover this weekend.

Its an emotional day for a woman who lost so many loved ones, and for a while, lost hope.

:00-:08 1:02-1:06 2:07-2:17 [a19]little miracles home-pkg she lost her husband several yuears ago and then last year she lost her 27 year old son which was the one thing that pushed her over the edge.

And then 7 days later she lost her grandchild.

After that things began to pile up.

The home needed painting and repairs.

She just couldn't deal with everything after the tragic losses.

But look at patti hamblin today.

A big smile on her face.

Kids dancing to music thanks to a foundation called little miracles.

For 48 hours straight they fixed up the inside.

Guy stapling new molding.

A new bedrroom a redone bathroom look at this living room and a backyard that used to be a mess is now clean and filled with flowers.

They had over 150 volunteers work on this, including 50 members of the byu football team.

They did everything from painting to landscaping, building irrigation in the back yard to cutting, framing, sheet rocking, they did everything so it was very instrumental to the success of today.

We're trying to just create a whole new life for this woman whos just had a really, really rought time.

Did it work?

Cheering patti's life turned to hope and love.

Just listen as she tours her home for the first time since the makeover.

Oh my gosh wow this is awesome thank you guys oh my gosh wow this looks amazing, look at the backyardm, oh my gosh.

Oh my gosh, wow i love the color wow wow its really really beautiful thank you i don't even know what to say.

Oh my goodness, my bedroom my bedroom oh my gosh this is beautiful its absolutely beautiful yes i did get my purple by the way.

My favorite color surrounded by family neighbors, friends and a lot of love, a new lease on life for pattie.

Little miracles, big miracles, very big miracles a transformation, a fresh new start thats the way i look at this a breathe of fresh air a new birth randall the goal of little miracles is to do good things for someone, hoping they will, in turn, pay it forward.

Pattie says that's exactly what