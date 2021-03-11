Designers have noticed - that many people migrate to the kitchen --during get-togethers.

the kitchen islands -- with all the bells and whistles.

the first kitchen island was designed as a food prep zone.

Today, they're the focal point of the room that many consider the heart of the home.

Sot #1, angie hicks, founder of angie's list ?kitchen islands have been a mainstay in kitchens for decades, but they've really changed over the last few years, from being just plain rectangular structures to actually being almost a kitchen in themselves?

Vo randy sorrell of surroundings remodelers says since the great recession ended, kitchens have taken on new meaning, appearance and functionality.

Sot #1, randy sorrell, founder of surroundings, custom indoor and outdoor remodelers ?whenever you have a dinner party, whenever it's christmas or any holiday, you may start outside or you may start in the living room, but you end up in the kitchen.

And now, predominantly, you're hanging around the island.?

Vo the size and features of islands today are limited only by the size of the room.

And some people are tearing out walls to create more room for larger islands.

Sot #2, angie hicks, founder of angie's list ?really dream big about what you might want to do with that island, and talk to your contractor, because you could have a stove, you could have a sink, you could have all kinds of things as a part of that island.?

Vo elaborate kitchen islands are one of the main reasons dining rooms are disappearing from modern homes.

Sot #2, randy sorrell, founder of surroundings ?if you have the space in your kitchen, you put in an island.

If there's space and opportunity for chairs around the island, oh man, that's a home run.

And so that seems to be a huge objective.?

Tag: angie says big- box stores sell kitchen islands for as little as 120-dollars, but a custom island that includes a sink, ventilation and cooking appliances can top 6-thousand.

As with any remodel, ask your contractor what they can do on your budget.

