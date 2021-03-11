CLU Social Club Fire
Fire destroys club
Is now displaced.
Another fire tears through a social club in monroe county early this morning.
This happened at the c-l-u club of monroe county along south portland street in east stroudsburg.
When fire crews arrived around one this morning they found the building completely enfulfed and the roof collapsing.
There are no injuries.
Officials say no one was inside at the
