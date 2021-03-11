Teenager Shot and Killed on Birthday

Fred, today was supposed to be a special day for darius plummer, but his family says... in an instant it turned tragic, and now they want justice.

3 derrick ambrose, cousin"i know we were taught to forgive, but i just want to know the truth first" derrick ambrose, can't forgive yet, after his cousin darius plummer, was shot in the head and killed on south park drive..

And today plummer had just turned 16.derrick ambrose, cousin"to hear this on his birthday, it's shocking, i can;t really grasp it right now"ambrose says plummer went to his friends house to celebrate his birthday.derrick ambrose, cousin"next thing you know he is on the floor, covered with blood, no body know what happened, why did the dad take off running"police arrested, octavio bringas, who fled the scene and was arrested hours later near texas.

Bringas reportedly told a relative that he was playing with a gun, when it discharged.

Derrick ambrose, cousin" why would a grown man be playing around a kid anyway, why for what?ambrose says his cousin plummer was a good kid.derrick ambrose, cousin" my cousin wasn't in the streets or nothing like that"ambrose, also showed plummer his love for basketball.derrick ambrose, cousin"when he was coming up, i used to take him to the court to play basketball with his brother plummeer, leaves behind 3 brothers, but ambrose says once they know all the details, forgiveness can potentially comederrick ambrose, cousin"then we can start the process of healing and forgiving and move on" police say bringas told a relative that he would not come back or talk to police.

Police have charged bringas with second degree murder.

Justin campbell fox 44