A high speed chase in Dickinson ends in two damaged police patrol cars.

A high speed chase in dickinson ends in two damaged police patrol cars.

But it's how it started that's the most interesting.

Ray strickland has more

Standup: it happened here at burger king on 15th street.

A man saw an opportunity to steal a car, after a woman left her car running.

He then took police on about an hour long high speed chase through the city.

"i noticed that my car wasn't there and i kind of just like giggled.

The woman whose car was stolen spoke with us over the phone and she did not want to be identified.

She says at first she thought it was joke.

"my immediate first thought was one of my brothers got in my car and moved it.

Minutes later she realized this was nothing funny.

"it was scary, it was unreal.

I felt like i was dreaming."

25-year-old ryan rupp led officers from 12th street, across the state ave bridge and on highway 22 heading south.

This happened little before 5:00 in the afternoon on saturday.

Sgt.

Kylan klauzer, dickinson pd "there were multiple civilian vehicles that were struck by the suspect that was fleeing them there were two dickinson police squad cars that were also struck by the vehicle in the midst of the pursuit."

After the damage was done to the stolen vehicle and the patrol cars, police arrested rupp after a brief chase on foot.

Sgt.

Kylan klauzer, dickinson pd "officers were able to ascertain by his demeanor and his behavior things such as he was believed to be under the influence of something."

The situation has made the woman question how safe dickinson really is.

"it makes me think twice about everything."

Rupp has been charged with multiple felony counts, including theft of a motor vehicle and possesion of a controlled substance and meth paraphenila.

