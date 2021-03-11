Jax State preps for NCAA tournament

Sports... the first team to punch their ticket to the big dance was jacksonville strate..the game cocks had some extra time to prepare for the n-c-a-a tournament and now they are ready for first round..

Hannah oliveto has more.

Jacksonville state is going to the big dance..but they won't be able to strut through the first round against the second seed louisville cardinals..the gamecocks were not supposed to win the ovc title..they were actually picked to finish last..but here they are getting ready for one of the biggest games in program history.."they play as hard as anyone in the country.

You cant simulate it in a practice.

They'll come at us in a lot of different ways.

They try to keep you off balance by mixing their defenses and we're just going to have to stay organized and stay together.""just play defense and rebound.

They crash offensive glass, defensive glass.

They're bigger than us so we got to box out every player on the floor."

This team has learned to embrace being the underdog..."coach always tells us to play with a chip on our shoulder.

They picked us last.

Nobdody believes in you but we believed in ourselves.

That's all that matters really."

"underdogs, just no pressure just got to go there and play."

The gamecocks hope this is just the first of many trips to the ncaa tournament.

"just excited for this university and the city of jacksonville that we're able to bring some pride back to this basketball program.

In the 80's when they were division ii with coach jones there was a lot of pride and a lot of tradition and we're going to try and continue that here as we go forward."

Jsu has one more day before they head to indy on 3 wednesday...from jacksonville state hannah oliveto