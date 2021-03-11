Attorney General Donovan Announces New Customer Assistance P

Donovan announced today a new initiative from the Consumer Assistance Program.

The plan.

He wants to continue the effort to listen to businesses and respond to concerns.

How?

T-j donovan will reach out to local mom and pop stores, to help them understand vermont's laws.

The hope is more local businesses will use the services.

Last year .... the program recieved more than 12-thousand calls, but only 100 of those, came from small businesses.

Vermont attorney general t.j donovan: "we should be doing everything we can for that small business owner to be in compliance with the law to grow his business."

The new initiative includes working with the vermont bar association to translate law into "plain english".

That way all small business owners can understand the law.

Over the last two months, the business outreach division sat down with 42