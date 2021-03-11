B?fc##c##b??i?fh?#c##c##b??... officers.

Fox 44's sydney hernandez gives us a look.

While police officers can sometimes be intimidating to the younger generation, that wasn't the case monday for temple police officers.

Dozens of children gathered to hug police officers, give them handwritten cards and thank them for their service.

"many teens my age, think they're just out to get you, but i understand what they're here for," the rotarty club of temple south and the unincluded youth group joined forces to give back to their local police department.

"we want our children to understand the police officers are the good guys in the community."

Cake, pizza, cookies, and more were served up for a 'first responders' luncheon.

Police officers got a chance to speak one on one with kids ranging from five to eighteen.

"it's precious to get to know these kids in this setting, because they don't know us as the officer who did this, that, or something else, they get to know us as people."

"these police officers are the back bone for our community and it just warms our hearts when we read those notes that kids have been working on for a week that says thank you for your service, " the rotary club of temple south says their main goal of getting kids and law enforcement together in a positve way was accomplished.

"it's a true celebration of just youth and greatness in the community."

Reporting in temple, sydney hernandez, fox 44 news at nine