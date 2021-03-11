Brea Beal Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year

Jay kidwell.

Congratulations to rock island super hoop star brea beal.she is the gatorade illinois girls basketball player of the year.

She averaged nearly 21 points a game nearly 10 rebounds and over 3 steals helping the lady rocks to a fabulous 31-2 season.head coach thad hoover had this to say about his tremendous " "(thad hoover/rock island head coach) the great thing is she is a great kid and a great person and she has worked super hard to get this and whenever talent and skill meet and incredible work ethic you are gonig to see players do great things and that is what has happened here ... the amazing thing is she really wowed everyone as a freshman and i thought she just made a huge jump from her freshman year to her sophomore year and i think you will see the same thing next season because she will put in the time and the effort to get better.

Every where we go brea is already at the point where people are excited to see her and want to be around her an especially the younger kids and she has already signed some autographs for some at other places we have gone so it is a pretty neat