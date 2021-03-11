Groce's job posted

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says he doesn't to leave it vacant for long.

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois men's basketball coach John Groce's job was posted on Monday, just two days after he was fired.

The search is set to last only one week -- closing march 20th.

The number one responsbility -- identify, evaluate and recruit student-athletes to the university of illinois.

You'll need at least a bahcelors degree -- masters is preferred -- and more importantly five years experience coaching at the division one level.illini athletic director josh whitman says he wants to move on the opening quick.

Josh whitman:"you never sacrifice quality for speed.

Certainly in a perfect world you'd like to do both but i'm not a big fan, and you've seen it in the searches i've done, i don't like to leave things open for very long.

The less time we can have it vacant the better but you're not going to move fast and give up the opportunity to get the right person so you have to try and find that balance."this search won't go as fast as lovie's did.from fire to hire -- that process took three days.