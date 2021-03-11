The Wheel: Yvad Grant

Welcome back to news13 at six...we are helping law enforcement fight crime on mondays with the news13 crimestoppers wheel.

Let's see who the six people are wanted by law enforcement this week.

Benjamin j.

Gilyard john b.

Wilson yvad akeem grant christopher deshawn bighems elizabeth d.

Meath christopher l.

Carpenter joining us tonight is springfield police chief phil thorne.

Let's spin!

Yvad akeem grant is 19 years old.

He is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant has been issued for yvad akeem grant on the following charges.

False imprisonment..

.attempted sexual battery...unna tural land lascivious act/ indecent exposure....le wd and lascivious battery...lewd or lascivious exhibition....ba ttery of a child...and battery.

If you know where yvad akeem grant is call crimestop pers.

785-tips.