Steve King Tweets

Congressman steve king is being criticized tonight by both democrats and republicans alike for racially- charged comments he made on twitter -- apparently targeting muslim children.

The veteran g-o-p house member saying that america can't - quote- "restore our civilization with someone else's babies" ... and warning of a liberal effort to destroy western civilization through immigration .

King was challenged about his remarks during an appearance on c-n-n earlier today, but showed no signs of backing down.

" chris cuomo: "these people are either all equal or they are not in your view.

A muslim american, an italian american, german american like you.

Your blood.

Your roots.

They are either all equal or they are not in your mind.

What is the answer?"

Rep.

Steve king/(r) iowa: "i'd say they're all created in the image of god, and they're equal in his eyes.

And if they're citizens of the united states, they're equal in the eyes of the law.

Individuals who will contribute differently, not equally to the civilization in society, and certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will.

That's just a statistical fact."" among republicans taking issue with king's remarks are house speaker paul ryan and iowa republican party chairman jeff kaufmann - - both men issued statements saying they clearly disagree with king.

A number of democratic leaders called king's comments