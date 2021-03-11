How to Avoid 'Fake News'

Brad-- how do you know if the news you're reading is legitimate?it's become increasingly hard to tell in today's media climate.eyewitness news sam knef talked with one expert about what people need to look out for.he joins us from the newsroom.sam-- we hear it all the time-- fake news.it's become an umbrella term for news people believe to be-untrue, or in some cases disagree with.attention-grabbing headlines with not real substance are often hard to ignore if you're one of the millions on twitter and facebook.but u-s-i journalism instructor erin gibson says it's important to make the distinction between legitimate news organizations making mistakes, and fake news.(erin gibson) "fake news is the information that is deliberately being created in order to share bad information.

They're deliberately sharing bad information, writing stores that are not true in order to make a profit."when making the determination if what you're reading or watching is fake news, gibson reccomends employing the "whoa, wait, what method."

(gibson)"whoa is that initial reaction of something that surprises you.

The wait is the pause to question is this true?

And the what is the series of questions you should ask yourself before you decide if it's verifiable information."

But sometimes, the time it takes to ask those questions is more time than we have to spare in the social media, instant-satisfaction age, (rosalinda ornelas) "i know i've seen a lot of people i know say oh this and this happened.

I'm like; well did you check the link to see if it was actually real or not?

And they're like oh no, i just kind of glanced at it.

So making sure that it's real news before they actually post it would be a good idea to just not make them worry over something that shouldn't be happening."(kelley conners) "i don't know if that's real or not real, sometimes they just say things and then later they say it's not a true story.

So i don't know, it's kind of concerning to see."some outlets often share infromation based on initial reports, word-of mouth, and police scanner traffic.gibson says these are valuable tools-- but it's important to differentiate them from information-backed confirmed news.(gibson)"and we have to double check and fact check ourselves.

So we as consumers of media now have responsibilities that we didn't have before."sam-- besides whoa, wait, and what- gibson says the old standby 5 w's are just as important.if the who, what, when, where and why -- all checks out-- there's a much greater chance that what you're reading is legitimate.

