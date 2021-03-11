US Border Patrol Program Rescue Rate up 59 Percent

Border Patrol agents working under the Missing Migrant Initiative have rescued 519 people since October.

Right now... border patrol's missing migrant initiative is still fairly new in the rio grande valley.

It started last summer.

We wanted to know if the mission is working.

The main goal... is to find missing people before they end up dying in the brush.

Hugo vega heads the project... he says since october... border patrol agents have rescued 519 people.

That's up 59 percent from the same time period last year.

Vega credits a lot of that... to his three agent team that works with consulates, non- profits like the south texas human rights center, medical examiners, other law enforcement agencies, property owners... and the families of missing people.

Last month... agents rescued a woman who was missing for over a week.

Vega first got a call from local law enforcement in starr county... after a family member called 911.

Hugo vega, border patrol missing migrant initiative they say we have a missing migrant, perhaps in the falfurrias area.

And it happens that the family calls us as well.

And then eddie calls us.

So again, a bunch of parties calling in the information.

In the end, 7 days later, she was rescued in the laredo sector.

Another mission of the missing migrant initiative... is to identify bodies of people who died trying to cross the border.

They've successfully i-d'ed two.

Since october of last year, agents have recovered 51 bodies.

That's compared to 44 in the same time frame last year.since vega says the best way for any family to get help for a loved one missing while trying to cross the border illegally... is to call 911, and their country's consulate.

Local law enforcement, and consulates will contact the missing migrant border patrol agents.

You can also email the missing migrant team... southtexasmissingmi grant@cbp.dhs.gov.

