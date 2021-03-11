Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

JTS Mortgage Minute 3/14/17

Credit: WCBI
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
JTS Mortgage Minute 3/14/17
JTS Mortgage Minute 3/14/17

Jeff Farnham of JTS Mortgage Professionals joins the set to discuss loan and refinancing options.

Franchise you got to have an existing fhaa loan.

But it is a nice program.

No under a convent ional loan.

Well right now the rates are still very low.

A lot of cases yes it is a go od time to refinance.

Kept the payments very close to what t hey were paying.

Well we try to.

Good information

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

JTS Mortgage Minute - September 27, 2016

JTS Mortgage Minute - September 27, 2016

WCBI
JTS Mortgage Minute - August 30, 2016

JTS Mortgage Minute - August 30, 2016

WCBI
JTS Mortgage Minute 8/23/16

JTS Mortgage Minute 8/23/16

WCBI