031417 Money In Your Pocket Minute

Substantially for seniors.

Rick: tomorrow the federal reserve is expected to announce whether they're gonna be raising interest rates or not.

And the vast majority of financial people think the answer id gonna be yea rates are going up count me as one of them.

I think that we are definitely getting that announcement.

So, what does it mean for you, well one it means the borrowing costs will likely be going up.

So, any type of thing you are borrowing credit cards, auto loans, and importantly home mortgages are gonna start to go up.

So if you haven't a fixed interest rate on you mortgage i'd suggest doing it now rather than waiting.

So that's the bad news.

The good news is it should translate a little bit higher interest rate that you're getting from your bank account and so people living on fixed incomes that can be a real benefit.

Bad news is they're probably only gonna do a quarter percent so it's gonna make a difference not a really big one initially.

But we're expecting that they'll do about three of them this year so by the end of the year rates should be higher.

Now, good news why they are doing this, the economy is finally starting to move at a faster level.

Economic indicators have been good so that's why they feel comfortable being able to put the brakes on a little bit.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.