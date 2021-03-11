Storm pounds Central Pennsylvania

>> veto told iwitness news that hazelton can buy more salt if necessary.

>> as far as you go in central pennsylvania a significant amount this for sure.

>> cody butler joins us with more.

Hi, cody.

>> cody: jasmine and chris, morning.

The snow started at just after 11 last night.

I have my measuring tape of the let's see how much snow is in this part of lycoming county.

Just over 4 inches.

Now, let me step out of the way so you can see the snow coming down here in lycoming county.

You can see that this intersection on lycoming town drive, they have been through and plowed the road once.

When i was traveling just 5 miles from williams port some of the roads weren't even plowed yet.

A lot of trucks going through and packing down that snow.

It is a fluffy snow.

Now, if you do have to travel, take us with you.

We have facebook, and then we have pa home pam.

Follow us on the eyewitness news app and then the weather app to stay up-to-date with eyewitness news.

Jasmine and chris, i need coffee, hot chocolate.

Stay in.

Just enjoy the snow has to offer.

A lot of kids are out of school today.

I mean, just enjoy the snow while it's here.

For now in muncie township, cody butler, eyewitness news.

>> hit the nail on the head if you don't have to leave, don't leave.

>> in coverage we have dave, cody, also eric out there this morning.

So we're all