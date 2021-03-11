Fmr. substitute teacher arrested for touching students

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher was arrested and faces charges of lewdness and misconduct for inappropriately touching students.

A las vegas teacher is arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student.

The most recent case involves a c-c-s-d substitute teacher.

65-year-old- randal lee minyard was taken into custody, friday.

((brittany edney)) multiple students at miller elementary told faculty members that they saw 65-year-old randal lee minyard touching a 5th grader's breast.

Minyard was substitute teaching a class on the 8th when complaints starting pouring in to the administration.

He was arrested two days later and faces multiple charges-- one count of lewdness with a child under 14 and also sexual conduct between an employee of a school and a student.

In his arrest report, several students also said minyard talked about immigration issues and asked them questions like who their parents voted for and if their parents were in the country illegally.

The report also says once faculty learned about the the alleged incident another teacher was with minyard for the remainder of that day--- and afterwards-- he was removed from the district's available substitute list pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Another student told investigators minyard was "always bumping" into girls whe they wanted to go to the bathroom... but never did that with the boys.

