Mexican street artist paints jaw-dropping 3D mural of parrot

Recorded by Mexican street artist Carlos Alberto Garcia in Palenque, México on January 10, 2021, this timelapse features the artist painting a massive 3D mural of a parrot in a jungle.

Garcia named this stunning piece of art "Back Home." "I did this task to shed light on the issue of the conservation of parrots in the jungle of Chiapas, México," he said.