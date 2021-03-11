Four Named All-Stars 3-14-17

Will play football later this Summer.

Last month we learned that linton head coach brian oliver will be coaching the south team in the north-south all-star game.

Rosters have been announced and there's some valley flair on the list as well.

The miners tyler meurer and avery gentry will join their head coach in the summer event.

Northview's mason moon is heading to the big game as well and so is new isu quarterback trey powell.

Moon recently committed to the sycamores so that's a pair of isu trees in the big game from the valley.

Last year the valley had two representatives, this year they doubled the number to four.

The all-star game is set for later this summer in indy.

