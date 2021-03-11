Franklin Leaving ISU 3-14-17

Leaving after ISU after one year.

Folks and welcome back.

The offseason well underway for indiana state basketball who finished 11-20 and certainly has work to do for 2017 and 2018.

Transfers are always a part of that process as well, and one player will be not back with isu next year.

Six-five guard donovan franklin will not return to the trees, head coach greg lansing confirmed this afternoon.

The saint louis native averaged just four points in 26 games for the sycamores, averaging just 12 minutes per game.

He did not play down the stretch for isu, but did score a season high 13 points against missouri saint louis.

Lansing and the sycamores will now look to add another piece as they prepare for next