Freeze Warning in the Mid-South

Brandon: if you've been outside, you've noticed the bitter cold temperatures.

And tonight it's going to get even colder.

Katina: a freeze warning ... is in effect from 9 tonight ... until noon wednesday.

Local 24's annette peagler ... is live in east memphis ... with ways to keep your vegetation safe.

And annette .... you found a local business ... that has already taken precaution.

Tell us how?

Annette: yes, brandon and katina.

I'm here at country gardens in shelby farms park and you can see here, the owners have already covered their plants with frost proof blankets.

They've also placed a lot of the plants here in a warmer room in preparation for the cold snap.

Lori mcdaniel, co owner of country gardens says a rule of thumb for memphis is to not plant any vegetation or herbs in the ground until after april 15th that's the freeze date for memphis.

You can start putting ferns and plants in pots that are easy to take care of and cover when temperatures get below freezing.

So heres the thing, these frost proof blankets can be expensive, so mcdaniel suggests buying big black contractor bags.

She says those can be found in sams or costco and they really serve the same purpose.

Also be sure to water in the middle of the day before the temperatures drop..

Lori mcdaniel / co-owner, country gardens: "that will bring your root system up to a 50 degree farenheight.

Then cover your plant, the blooming plant with black plastic.

Not clear.

It's very important that you cover with black plastic all the way to the ground and that way it will act like a greenhouse atmosphere" here are some additional tips...bring potted plants indoors.

You simply want to remove your plants from the low temperatures.

Also apply a layer of mulch.

As i mentioned before, cover your plants.

Build a cold frame or greenhouse.... water, water water... supply a heat source and you can also choose plants that are suited to the climate.

Annette: ahead at six, we'll talk about how the cold temperatures are also taking a toll on bugs.

Reporting in east memphis, annette peagler,