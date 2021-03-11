Waverly Tournament

The world's best women's amateur golfers will descend on west point in the summer of 2019.

The united states golf association is bringing it's u.s. women's amateur championship to old waverly in august of 2019.

The tournament will bring the best amateur golfers from around the world.

This is the third time old waverly has hosted a usga event.

The 2006 u.s. women's mid amateur was played out in west point as was the crown jewel of usga women's events the 1999 u.s. women's open.

"this is the most prestigious amateur women amateur event in the world.

We will have 156 of the best amateur players from last year we had players from 16 different countries."

As the event get closer there will be a website for people interested in volunteering.

