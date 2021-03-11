Snowmobile related-fatalities at a low this season

At u-p matters dot com.

It's no secret that the u-p is home to some of the best winter playground activities for visitors and residents alike.as local 3's calvin lewis reports playing it safe is important, especially when it comes to snowmobiling... reporter: last year, there was a total of 24 snowmobile- related fatalities in the state of michigan... 12 out of those 24 cases occurred in the u.p.with such a high number of fatalities, the michigan dnr decided to take some action.

Ron yesney, upper peninsula trails coordinator with the michigan dnr: "no fatalities are okay but last year's spike was really not okay.

We took a very effortful action to address that issue through the media and through enforcement and it was effective."

Reporter: in fact, this year, there have been 4 fatalities with 1 of them occurring in the u.p.a good statistic for a state with plenty of trails to offer...matt winfield, sales team at marquette powersports: "we have miles and miles of trails.

I mean, we can ride from st.

Ignace all the way up to the keweenaw.

You have the ability to ride several days in a row and put a lot of miles on and not normally run out of snow, and be able to travel like people will travel with a motorcycle.

Just getting out in the woods, we see a lot of those kind of customers coming in here."

Reporter: with the long stretches of trails, it can be easy to forget how fast you're traveling.most snowmobile accidents have been caused by speed.winfield: "when you're riding a snowmobile, it's not just about racing from corner to corner- you want to pay attention to what's going on around you.

Take it easy, slow down.

Know where the people are in front of you; know who's coming at you; stay on your side of the trail; have the right riding gear; update your helmet; stay warm- just basic stuff.

Slow down and take it easy on the trails."

Reporter: the snowmobile season in michigan ends on april 1.keeping it local in marquette, calvin lewis, local 3