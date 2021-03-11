Mike Anderson Defends Player Against Dick Vitale Comments

I thought he went overboard for it."

Monday Anderson fired back at Vitale on the SEC Network's "Paul Finebaum Show" telling Finebaum, "Kingsley made a hard foul.

Kingsley's hard foul on kentucky freshman deaaron foxx in the last minute of sunday's sec championship game.

Mike anderson admitted afterward that kingsley deserved to be ejected and kingsley apologized.

But anderson was steaming after seeing a three minute on-air rant by dick vitale on replay that seemed to question kingsley's character.

Dick vitale-espn commentator: that doesn't make you a man.

That makes you a mouse.

You don't want to be that kind of player and get that kind of reputation.

It follows you around.

When you think you're tough and you start to do things in illegal fashion that is not toughness.

That's weakness.

Mike irwin: on monday anderson fired back on the sec network's paul finebaum show.

Mike anderson-arkansas head basketball coach: he did not even know the kid's name.

He called the guy beasley and so for him to go--not know the guy and go on and talk about, it's bush league, it's that....naw.

Mike irwin: it wasn't long until vitale was on the show defending what he said.

Dick vitale: all we needed there is a player to throw a punch and who knows what would have transpired.

So i'm going to apologize for that?

Give me a break.

Mike irwin: hog fans quickly fired back.

Fletcher from conway: moses kingsley caught an elbow early in that ballgame and asked the ref to look at it.

Didn't look.

That's whistle blows on both ends of the court.

Vitale, he's bandwagon jumper and he's a has been.

Mike irwin: here in arkansas a radio talk show host tweeted, mike anderson is starting to develop the same thing that made nolan so successful.

It's us against the world.

Indeed, fan on a razorback message board proclaimed, soreheadedness galvanizes fan base.

We are steamed at: mike and mike, dickie v., finebaum, espn in general, cheating sec refs and so on.

So, arkansas may have lost the game but these guys looks to be headed into the nc fans solidly behind them.

Mike irwin for the razorback nation.

