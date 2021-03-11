Stay safe during spring break

To caroline hamilton with a look at your news updates.

caroline: well, spring break is here.

No matter what your plans are, it is important to take safety precautions.

Whether you are hitting the beach or staying in east texas, you can never be too careful.

Ketk's drew brown spoke with tyler police and she joins us live with all the details.

Drew, what can you tell us?

>>reporter: just like you just said, you can never be too careful about what is going on around you.

Just be mindful because safety is what is most important.

>> people are staying in the area and they are looking for something to do and they are out shopping, kind of treat it like the holidays.

>>reporter: it is important to keep your eyes open and be aware of your surroundings.

Whether you are on vacation or out of school, criminals are still watching.

>> make sure that you are looking always around.

Is anyone out there acting suspicious, especially at nighttime and during the dark hours.

>>reporter: hide your belongings if you have to leave something in the car and lock doors.

If possible, have someone with you while you are out.

>> the important to stay in numbers.

>>reporter: keeping a watchful eye will not on the help you but others as well.

On sunday police say a man approached a couple before pulling a knife and threatening them in the village at cumberland park.

Two goodsamaritans saw him before approaching the suspect.

They both had concealed handguns and got the suspect to the ground to wait for police.

>> we recommend you always be a good witness to what you are observing and give us that information as quickly as possible.

>>reporter: he also told us if you see any suspicious activity and if you have any doubts about what is going on around you, make sure you call and report it to police.