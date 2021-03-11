Northest storm delays 7,000 flights

The massive winter storm that has moved into the north-eastern united states has delayed or cancelled more than 7,000 flights... and that impacts travelers just about everywhere.

Winter storm delays>> at rapid city regional airport, flights to and from denver, minneapolis and dallas were delayed throughout the day.

For travelers going to the northeast, it's important to stay prepared... and experts tell us to try and be patient.

Gloria dyrland wentz bursh travel>> "we experience sometimes an hour or an hour and a half delays with carriers.

Get in line and talk to a customer service representative and make sure that while you're on hold you keep moving forward in line to talk to a representative.

They do the best they possibly can to get you to your point as fast as possible.

Mp>> airports are reporting that problems may continue into tomorrow.

Right now, there are only a few delays at rapid city regional