Teen indicted on rape charge

Begin in frederick county -- court records show a stephens city teenager - has been indicted by a frederick county grand jury - for abduction and rape charges.

17-year-old william james brown -- is also charged with - forcible sodomy, possession of a firearm on school property -- and three counts of using a firearm - in commission of a felony.

Back in january, brown allegedly pointed a handgun at a girl -- in a sherando high school parking lot -- and demanded that she drive him to his house... he threatened the girl to have sex with him - in his basement bedroom - or else he'd shoot her.

She ultimately complied -- and eventually, the girl was able to grab his gun and flee the home.

Brown is currently being held at the northwestern regional juvenile detention center.

