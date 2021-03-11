Food Truck Tagged with Threatening Note Monday Evening

Jon good evening and thanks for joining us....i'm jon hansen....terri has the night off.

A food truck owner closes up shop only to find an anonymous, thretaening note on his trailor on the west side of town jon he's spoke with klbk's "elizabeth pace" about this earlier today and she joins us now from that area with more elizabeth?

Elizabeth i'm over here at the corner of slide and marsha sharp at "smokin' joe's" food truck where it all took place this food truck has conducted their business here for a year now -- but last night serious threats were made right here on the back of the trailor they left this note up where it was found in hopes of getting some answers the note reads "if your food truck or trailer is parked and left again, your tires will be flatten and food truck will be torched."

The 20 year old owner of "smokin' joe's" tells us he worked out a deal with the owner of the property and that he has written permission to conduct business on this lot he says he has no idea who left this note... but they set up a 1-thousand dollar reward on their facebook page to try and get some answers police later telling them that they can't make any arrests at this time because the note is technically not illegal elizabeth although no action can be made yet -- if the threats are followed through it can cause major damage just from look at the propane tanks attached to this trailer the owner does ask for increased patrol to this area as they will continue to increase security