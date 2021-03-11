Neighbors React to Drug Bust on East Virginia

Brad-- more than 25 pounds of drugs seized... an alleged operation within feet of a local school.good evening i'm brad byrd.shelley-- and i'm shelley kirk.this latest drug bust lands two men in jail.it happened on east virginia street in evansville.

Among the drugs-- marijuana, cannabis wax and several pounds of synthetics.

Eyewitness news sam knef went to the neighborhood... to get their thoughts on these arrests.sam-- we don't typically associate drug busts with playgrounds.

But on monday the two weren't so far apart-- leaving some neighbors concerned, and others..

Not so much.walking down east viriginia street in evansville, you'll see nick nackery, a popular place to stop in and buy a costume.keep going and you might see kids playing outside the evansville lutheran school.but just across the street...(richard hines) "yeah, i think it's a big problem.

I think it should be, you know, taken care of."

On monday, around 4 o'clock, policed arrested two men believed to be selling marijuana and other drugs.

26-year-old weston brandenstein and 23-year-old skylar hodges.police believe hodges and brandenstein were running their business in the home just across from lutheran elementary.a third suspect is believed to be involved, but that person has yet to be arrested.taken from the home: more than 15 pounds of marijuana, marijuana wax and edibles, nearly 8,000 dollars cash, and 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana, or k2, which is the worst part according to man who lives a few houses down.(richard hines) "do you see people using it?

Yeah, all the time, and their reaction on it is not very good, you know what i mean?

They could kill somebody on it, you know, not even think about it."at nick nackery, the owner, whose been there for 32 years, is less concerned.(suzy blesch) "okay, one it's illegal, so of course that causes a problem... these children are never out wandering around the streets, and certainly in no, not in harm's way at all, because there's, it's a very isolated school...i think the neighborhood sometimes gets a bad rap."blecsh says k-2 is a little more concerning, because it seems to be a growing problem in evansville.

And while richard hines is happy to see two alleged dealers off his street, he won't be totally satisifed until the neighborhood is totally clean.(richard hines) "i wish they could lock more of them up.

I wish they never invented the stuff, really."i did talk to an official at evansville lutheran-- who says it's concerning to see a drug arrest so close to home.but the school is confident in its ability to protect its students.sam knef,