Two killed by alleged drunk driver

"it doesn't make any sense.

The girl was in the living room, my grandmother was sitting in her chair watching tv... who has the right to do that?

Kim f now at five... a wyoming family's grief... losing their daughter, and great grandmother when a car crashed into their home.

Thank you for choosing abc4 utah news... don police in green river wyoming say little stella doak and her great grandmother were killed by a drunk driver who crashed into their home.

The tragic crash happened on friday... and today good 4 utah's marcos ortiz traveled to wyoming to update us on the story.

22-25 1:19-1:23 1:02-1:19 it was friday morning when several family members were inside the living room.

That's the living room now boarded up.... baby stella was on the floor playing with her toys when tragedy struck.

"she started calling her baby angel" and now, the mother of stella doak says her great- grandmother is watching over their baby angel.

Debra devries was helping babysit stella last friday when an suv rammed into their living room.

Sami doak, mother: i am glad she is with grandma and they're watching over us.

I know they are.

Police say the driver, 68 year old george maestas was drunk when he allegedly drove the suv into the living room.

Ian doak, father: she was in the middle of her living room playing with her toys.

That doesn't make any sense."

The day before, stella had celebrated her first birthday, the next day she was gone.

Sami doak: i just want to tell her i miss her inside the home were other family members, including frank and suzette johnson.

Baby stella was next to suzette when the scene turned chaotic and she was pinned down.

Suzette johnson, injured: at this point i could feel stella moving and whining because she was stuck underneath the coach and truck as well.

They were under each other.

She was pinned under my leg.

She said neither could move because the truck was preventing anyone from moving.

Frank johnson who was struck by the suv remembers seeing the driver.

Frank johnson he got out of the truck and then a little bit later ... i can't really commment.

Maestas was seen wandering outside when he was arrested.

After hearing the news, the family is grateful for the community support.

During her short year, stella shined for the family.

Winning a national trip to a baby pageant.

I'm really proud of her.

She's my baby girl."

Maestas made his first court appearance yesterday in a sweetwater county courtroom.

He was charged with two countsy of aggravatged auto homicide and dui.

His bond was set at one million dollars cash.

In green river, wyo , marcos ortiz