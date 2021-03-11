House halts flag amendment

The Mississippi House has halted a push to require universities to fly the state’s Confederate-themed flag.

Will be- celebrated in two - weeks on march 29.- - the mississippi house has halte- a push to require universities- fly the - state's confederate- themed - flag.

- republican representative - william shirley of quitman- persuaded - the house last week to withhold- a tax break from universities - that- don't fly the flag.

- at that time, the mississippi - house passed an amendment that- would require mississippi state- university and the university o- southern mississippi to fly the- state flag to receive certain - tax - breaks.

- the amendement passed with- narrowly with a 57-56 vote.

- representative shirley aregues- universities should fly the - state - symbol, whatever it is, if they- take state money.

- - we'll have