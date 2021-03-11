My Sister Lucy Book Series

Irish.

>> glen: this is sue, the author of "my sister lucy" grea to have you.

>> guest: thanks for having me.

>> glen: tell us about the book.

>> guest: it's actually a series of books about a little girl named lucy, who has down syndrome.

And i started this project about six years ago.

My background is i am a physical therapist and photographer.

And wanted to kind of combine that and focus on these wonderful kids that i get to work with.

My husband happened to be treating lucy at the time.

And i just absolutely adore her and her family.

>> glen: lucy is based off of a person you've interacted with?

>> yeah, actually exactly.

At the time, i looked at kind of researched books for young readers, preschoolers.

And saw there were some good books out there regarding down syndrome awareness.

They were mainly il illustrated down out books that were outdated with photos.

So i thought it would be a good idea to do a book about a real family.

>> glen: down syndrome is never mentioned in the other series of your books.

That's intentional.

>> yes, it is.

The first one is about how wonderful lucy is as a part of the family.

And telling her viewpoint as having her sister.

The other two books, i purposefully don't talk about, because my idea of inclusivity is the fact that lucy is the min character like any other main character, going to the zoo, having a great time, learning about animals, finding her favorite animals.

And the same with lucy's halloween treasure hunt, going on a fun holiday adventure with her friends.

And finding some fun things there.

>> glen: so readers have an opportunity to actually contribute to the cause.

Tell us a little bit about what you're going to be doing from a donation standpoint.

>> 100% of the proceeds on world down syndrome day this month.

>> glen: march 21st?

>> guest: yes.

100% of the proceeds from "my sister lucy" go towards our utah down syndrome foundation, the national down syndrome society.

Those organizations help new families, who have babies have mltiple resources for educators and parents and they help with legislation.

They do wonderful things for the community.

And awareness in general.

>> glen: where can we find your book?

>> guest: www.mysisterlucy.com.

And you can scroll down and find the different books and click on itunes and find it.

>> glen: all right.

