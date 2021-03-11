Your Character Matters: New Kid

Every week we partner with the Tulare County Office of Education to tell stories about South Valley students with great character.

>> alex: every week, we partner with the tulare office of education to tell stories about south valley students with strong character.

>> stefanie: and this week we head to visalia to meet a student who's new to town.

But this student hasn't let his new kid status stop him from making a difference.

Rain or shine, being the new kid at school can be tough.

At crescent valley public charter in visalia, that new kid is christian ramirez who moved from oregon just last year.

Because of christian's character, he's already stood out in the classroom and on the soccer field.

>>> this is our first year having a soccer team, so it's a real cool thing to have kids out here building a program.

And especially cool to have kids like christian out here who are really taking a leadership role.

>> stefanie: and being a leader doesn't mean he's the loudest.

>>> he's kind of a natural more silent leader.

He leads with his actions, encourages with his words.

>> stefanie: encouraging his teammates has led this team to select christian as their soccer team captain.

Pretty cool for being the new kid.

But christian's teacher says if you know him, it's not surprising.

>>> he comes across as someone who people gravitate toward him.

He's just a nice boy.

>> stefanie: with lots of one-on-one learning at crescent valley, mr. hernandez has really gotten to know his new student, who's already shown him what determination looks like.

>>> with hard work, anything is possible.

Because right now he's taking these classes, he's playing soccer and he's also in basketball, too.

He's juggling all that.

Along with that, he's trying to look for a part time job.

>> stefanie: but for christian, it's just in his nature.

>>> i'm a nice person, a good person on the field and respectful to our teammates and the rest of the team.

>> stefanie: never letting the storms of life or some unexpected weather bring you down.

>>> he'll help with set up and clean up after practice.

He's at every single practice and encouraging all the players to be the best they can be.

>> stefanie: christian ramirez of crescent valley public charter shows us why your character matters.

Reporting in the south valley, stefanie bainum, ksee24 local news that matters.

>> alex: wow.

Such a great role model and so young.

Already looking for a job and he's got sports and school.

>> stefanie: and we've all been new.

And i think it's impressive to be new to town and still just shine right from the beginning.

>> alex: yeah, because it's hard.

It's hard to be the new kid on the block.

Unless you are a new kid on the block.

You get it?

[laughter] >> stefanie: we're going all day.