Weeks since any action of grand bargain

it's been weeks since any votes have been taken on the senate's plan to help balance the budget.

Some senators say it's just a work in progress and it's not worth rushing.

so what have they been doing for the past two weeks?

((emilee)) lawmakers are still at work passing bills out of committees and taking votes on the house and senate floor.

But senators i talk to say while the grand bargain is not off the table, it's still hard to get bipartisan support after some are blaming each other for stalling the process to pass a much needed budget solution.

Senators say they've been working weekends and meeting privately to tweak some of the bills included in the grand bargain.things that will need tough votes are property taxes, workers comp and school funding.

((emilee)) one part of the grand bargain that continues to grow bigger to help balance the budget is taxing serives.

Just this week more things like lawn maintaince and snow plow removal were added.

Thanks emilee.

senate leaders from both sides of the aisle do continue to meet regularly through out the week to revise plans to get more bipartisan support.

No word yet on when those bills will be called.

