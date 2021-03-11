Here this morning with sheena burbrich.

She is the downtown river market coordinator.

How's it going?

Sb: doing well.

Mf: im excited you are here.

We are talking about the river rumble.

And as the name implies there is some adult beverages involved right?

Sb: and battle.

So we're gonna have some local bars and restuarants come together for a cock tail compition.

To find out whos the best with a bottle of rum.

Mf: so all the details.

I know its this upcoming weekend.

What do our viewers need to know if they want to come out?

Sb: your tickets.

They are first come first served.

Its on eventbright.com.

Under river rumble in monroe louisiana for $25.

Now, if we do have any tickets left, they'll be available at the door for $30.

Mf: and im assuming this a 21 and up thing.

So bring your ids.

Sb: yea, def bring your ids.

You'll be getting wrist bands at the front gate.

There is gonna be and info booth.

Directly infront of the clock tower.

So check in, bring your ids, and it's not a competion on who can finish first.

So pace your self.

Mf: yea sb: over nine restaurants and bars to sample from.

Mf: they are competing on a punched rum.

Sb: yes.

Bacardi is sponsoring it.

They are bringing the rum for us.

And each bar and restuarant is bringing their own concoction of punch.

Mf: alright.

A little bit of day drinking going on.

What was the time again?

Sb: the market opens at 10.

Tastings starts at 11.

Tastings end at 3pm.

The river market closes at 4pm.

Mf: alright, thank you so much.

Where can people go for more info, one more time?

Sb: you can visit us on fb.

At river rumble.

Mf: ok.

Well thank you so much for coming on with this info.

Some of our viewers out there are excited and marking their calendars for it., including connor.

Dont tell him i said that.

We are gonna head to a break, but first, here is a look at whats next.

(michelle)