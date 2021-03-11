DAYLIGHT SAVINGS 3-15

I know i am..

This know i am..

This one hour forward can actually cause some real health health health problems... here to tell us more is dr. kemp from christus health...health...1) overall rate for stroke was eight-percent higher in the two days after two days after two days after 3 two days after 3 two days after daylight saving daylight saving time began.a 3 2016 study - conducted in finland -- 2) 10 percent increase in heart attacks... 2012 study from the university of alabama-birmingham 3) experts say you can mitigate the effects by shifting your sleep gradually over several days((bender))up next..

Meteorologist patrick dennis is back with a