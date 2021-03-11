Pet of the Week With Henry

Henry is featured as this week's Pet of the Week on WMBD News This Morning and WYZZ's Good Day Central Illinois.

Kurt pegler.>> <<(kitty yanko is joined by some of her high school volunteers this morning.

If you would like to adopt our pet of the week or another furry friend, visit the pcaps website or download the pet harbor app to your smartphone.

You can also call the number on your screen for more information.

Pcaps is currently renovating its cat room, which is almost finished.

It will also their cats to be free roaming and offer a more pleasant experience for both the animals and the adopters.)>> 3