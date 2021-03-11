twisted root 3

Morning.

((rodgers))good morning everyone for a third year in a row susan g komen is teaming up with local media to raise money.

And their doing it by having a dancing competition.

The event is this may - but tonight here at twisted root in shreveport a reveal party will take place to find out just who will be taking part.

Two years ago evening anchor dan jovic reps the stationlast year evening anchor jacque jovic and our morning show anchor steve bender danced.

Susan g komen dance for cure reveal..dancer "reveal" march 15th 5:30pm at twisted root in shreveport please contact lindsay dean with any questions 3182207050 or by emailparty with a purpose!

The north louisiana affiliate of susan g komen is hosting its 3rd annual dancing for the cure event may 6th at the horseshoe riverdome!

But first, we can't wait to show you who will make up this fierce competition!

Our goal, with the help of our local media stars, is to raise funds to support the bold goal of susan g.

Komen; to reduce the current current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the next decade.

We believe in the power of dance and laughter!

Join us march 15th from 5-9pm at twisted root in shreveport for the big reveal!

At 5:15 pm, we "unveil" our 8 celebrity media dancers who will be competing for that coveted pink mirror ball trophy.

Stay after the big reveal for a fun celebrity waiter and bartender event to raise funds for susan g.

Komen.

The big reveal is open to the public!

See you march 15th!

Education research screen treatmentsave lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

