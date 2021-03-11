What Is The Revelopment Agency Doing for SLC?

One of those things is a redevelopment agency of the to talk about rda and what is peer driven marketing and communications manager amanda with us.

Good morning.

>> good morning.

>> emily: for people who may not know what is the rda?

>> is the redevelopment agency of salt lake city.

In the department of economic development.

Our main goal is to revitalize neighborhoods that are having challenges.

The way we do this is by working with communities to improve infrastructure, build affordable housing and vital housing opportunities also drive economic development through a series of financial tools and resources within specific areas of the city.

These areas are called project areas.

They are defined by specific boundaries.

The rda commits itself to committing and working in and investing in 20 to 25 years usually.

Project area that just came propose is sugarhouse.

It was established in 1986.

Over the course of hearing the argument that the $20 million into facilitating over 40 infrastructure national, residential, open-space, public art and transit projects.

Space anywhere that has been there knows that you have done a wonderful job because it is so busy.

There are so many places and it is just kind of been a rebirth of sort to the amazing part of our community.

>> is a great accomplishment.

Weare continuing to work on our active project areas .

North temple, west capitol hill and west temple gateway and some others.

>> emily: that we want to talk about that.a lot of cool things are happening.

Where is his ninth district exactly?

>> central night is situated on 900 s.

And between west temple and third w.

There is a lot happening there.

One of the newest additions to the areas of central night market building.

Which was developed with support by an rda construction loan and the greater salt lake national development council.

Central night market is kind of a collective of five locally owned small businesses and one nonprofit.

There is a great mix of businesses there.

The cornerstone is jade market.

And it is sort of serving as the community of and a small grocery store that caters to local vendors.

There is also a mediterranean-style cafc called dd a boutique salon and there is a restaurant that relocated specifically into central nine to be part of the neighborhood.

And then we have another vision.

>> emily: so not only helping the community but helping out these local businesses, the smaller companies do very good things as well.

>> it was a really great part of them are happy to be part of it.

>> emily: there are some complaints about downtown but there are some things to do.

And you are improving communities one of the time throughout the city.

>> that's right.

>> emily: i love it.

We are taking good news here everybody salt lake city.

You have more projects in the works we can see more success stories in the coming years?

>> yes we are actually working with stakeholders to establish three new areas.

One is the nylon which is a continuation of the west temple gateway project area.

It runs through the glendale area and that a proposed street street area which everyone is these martial corridor salt lake.in the northwest quadrant which is a large area north of i-80 and west of the