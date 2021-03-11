(jasmine:) good morning... we have kimberly holchak wilkinson here with us.

We're talking about the embrace autism walk in borger.

Kimberly tell us more.... (kimberly holchak wilkinson:) embrace autism walk april the 8th kimberly holchak wilkinson embrace autism 713.826.7665 the autism awarness walk and 5k run is heald to raise funds to benefit neh helping hands and most importantly increase awareness about autism, its detection, and treatment options to local families.

